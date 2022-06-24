Xbox Controller and Console Shortage — Supply Is Still Limited

If wireless models are difficult to find, you can try looking for wired ones. Wired models are less desirable to consumers and can be easier to find. If you have a wireless controller that has a faulty battery, which can be common, you may be able to plug it into an outlet and play it as if it’s a wired controller. This could save you some time until you’re able to purchase a wireless model. You’ll just have to keep it plugged in because once the cord is unplugged the controller won't work.