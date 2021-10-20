Yes, the Xbox Mini Fridge Is Real — Here's How to Get One

Though people herded in trooves to get the fridge, Target is already being plastered with less than positive reviews about the mini fridge, averaging 1.9 out of 542 total ratings. Still, 93 percent of 15 shoppers for the item say they would recommend it. Whether the reviews are from trollers, bitter shoppers who missed out, or actual disgruntled customers, the item still sold very well.

Now that the product has sold out, anyone interested in obtaining one will have to wait for the official release sometime in early to mid December. Those who can't wait that long and are brave enough are more than welcome to battle it with “scalpers'' who bought large amounts of the fridge in hopes of resale for larger profit. The fridge can already be found on Ebay for resale at $300 and Toynk for $160.