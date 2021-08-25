WISH Versus CLOV: Which Is the Best Reddit Stock to Buy Now?

Clover Health is the fastest-growing Medicare Advantage plan provider in the U.S. In the second quarter, the company’s sales grew by 140 percent YoY to $412.5 million. Plans under Clover management totaled around 129,000, up 126 percent YoY. However, its MCR (medical care ratio) increased from 70.1 to 111 percent, indicating that it's spending more than it receives in federal reimbursements. Also, the company reported a net loss of $317.6 million in the second quarter, compared with a net income of $5.4 million a year prior.