Wind Turbine Stocks: Invest in the Future of Renewable Energy

Owens Corning (OC)

Owens Corning specializes in roofing and insulation, but it also helps manufacture turbine blades. One of the concerns with these blades is that when their life expectancy expires, they're difficult to recycle and create significant waste. On May 3, the company announced that it will collaborate with other businesses to develop wind turbines out of recycled materials that can be used to create new ones in the future.