GE CEO Larry Culp Cuts Compensation to Appease Shareholders

Culp’s equity award for 2022 is poised to be $5 million instead of the previous $15 million, “representing a 67 percent reduction of annual equity compared to the amount previously provided in the employment agreement” according to a GE filing. His salary of $2.5 million will remain the same. His bonus is likely to be similar to that of last year, but shareholders won’t know for certain until the end of GE’s current fiscal year.