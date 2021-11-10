Should You Buy or Sell GE Stock Ahead of the Spin-Off?

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) is poised to break into three distinct companies. Following the news, there hasn't been a shortage of trading activity for GE stock on the public market. For some, the answer of whether to buy, hold, or sell your stake feels cloudy.

Here's what the spin-off means for investors and whether you should load up on GE stock or exit your position.

GE's upcoming energy business will focus on renewable energy, fossil-fuel power, and digital units. A healthcare company will also spin off. Meanwhile, an aviation company will keep the GE name.

Looking back, that corporate event is nothing compared to what's happening with GE stock now. The home appliance and electronics company is splitting its conglomerate into three distinct companies that will operate in their own sectors.

In July, GE conducted a 1:8 reverse stock split . The move inflated the value of each individual stock and simultaneously lowered the number of outstanding shares in the market at a one-to-eight ratio.

GE will begin its series of tax-free spin-offs in 2023, starting with the healthcare unit. The company hopes to launch the energy unit in 2024, while the remaining GE business will start operating as an aviation business.

What will happen to GE shares after the company spins off?

GE shareholders have contributed to the company's $121.52 billion market cap over the last four decades as the stock has continued to operate on the public market. The stock hasn't been able to beat its peak from 2000 when the shares were trading around $480 a pop.

Article continues below advertisement

As of Nov. 10, the stock is at $110.63 a few months out of a 1:8 reverse stock split that brought the security up from a market value in the teens.

Following the spin-off news, GE stock rose nearly 6 percent before faltering off approximately 3.5 percent. Still, GE shares are solidly in the green for the month with a 6.3 percent increase.

Article continues below advertisement