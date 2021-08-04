Zymergen (ZY) Stock Falls Sharply, Business Update Shocks Markets

Zymergen also provided the preliminary results for the second quarter. The company expects revenues between $5 million–$6 million in the quarter largely from R&D services. It expects to post a GAAP total cost between $100 million and $105 million in the quarter. While it had cash and cash equivalents of around $588 million as of June 30, the company is devising a plan to lower the expenses in line with the lower projected revenues.