Do IPOs Always Go Up? What to Expect for Investors Seeking Early Entry

If you’re considering investing in an upcoming IPO , you might want to know if IPO stocks always go up. When people talk about IPO investing, they mean buying shares at the pre-IPO price. That usually offers a more favorable deal than buying after the shares come to the public market.

Online brokers Robinhood and SoFi have made IPO investing easy. Both companies continue to expand access to the stock market for small investors. If you have an account with these brokers and use their trading apps, you might be able to invest in certain pre-IPO stocks.

How to invest in an IPO

Before Robinhood and SoFi launched IPO investing services, ordinary people stood little chance of participating in IPOs. You needed to contact the company preparing for an IPO to see if it could sell you shares before they came to the public market. A company might be willing to sell you its pre-IPO shares, but it might require a minimum investment amount that you wouldn't be able to afford.

The alternative was to go to a marketplace that links investors with company insiders like employees willing to sell their shares ahead of an IPO, but that could also come with restrictions you couldn't afford. For example, SEC rules limit participation in the private capital markets to accredited investors with a certain level of trading experience and at least $1 million in net worth.

