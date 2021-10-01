Fourth Stimulus Checks Worth $600 Announced—Who Will Receive One?

Several Americans have signed a petition demanding a fourth stimulus check as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have an impact on their lives. While a fourth stimulus check for Americans seems doubtful, a certain group of individuals might be eligible to receive additional funding.

Recently, the Biden administration announced that a specific group of Americans will receive another $600. So, who's eligible for this financial assistance? Will SSI (Supplemental Security Income) beneficiaries get a check?

It isn't clear how the funds would be distributed, although up to $20 million of it's set aside from employees in grocery stores. The financing was initially approved under the American Rescue Plan Act, which the Biden administration signed into law in March. However, the payment this time is expected to come from state agencies and tribal governments instead of the federal government.

In September, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that a fourth stimulus check payment is coming for some Americans. Meatpacking workers, farmworkers, and grocery employees who were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic will be eligible to receive grants of up to $600 per person. The funds will come from a $700 million program authorized to assist workers in these industries.

The President's Build Back Better Agenda will provide tax cuts for Americans with and without children. The plan extends the American Rescue Plan's expanded Child Tax Credit and Earned-Income Tax Credit — benefiting millions and cutting child poverty nearly in half.

However, some lawmakers are pushing for the fourth round of stimulus checks that would effectively send regular payments until the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

The IRS has issued over 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus funding, with over 2 million recipients getting $1,400 checks in July. The federal government has paid out $3,200 to eligible adults in response to the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes a payment of $1,200 under the CARES Act in March 2020, $600 in a December relief measure, and $1,400 under the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan approved in March 2021 by President Biden.

Petition for a fourth stimulus check

A petition for a fourth stimulus payment has been circulating over the internet. As of Sept. 29, the petition hit 2.9 million signatures and counting. Unfortunately, a fourth check isn’t on the way. If approved, the fourth stimulus check would be paid to anyone receiving Social Security benefits for disability, retirement, or SSI.

Social Security benefits to seniors might increase next year. The cost-of-living increase appears to be the highest rise ever at 6 percent due to rising inflation and gas prices. Meanwhile, several states across the U.S. are looking to offer an additional economic boost to their residents in difficult times.