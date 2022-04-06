Spirit Merger Gets Complicated, JetBlue Counters Frontier's Offer

Spirit Merger Gets Complicated, JetBlue Counters Frontier's OfferBy Mohit Oberoi, CFA
Apr. 6 2022, Published 11:10 a.m. ET
It hasn't even been two months since Spirit Airlines and Frontier announced a merger. If the deal would have gone through, it would have made the combined entity a powerhouse in the discount airline industry. However, JetBlue has made an all-cash offer for Spirit. Will Spirit merge with Frontier or JetBlue?
The U.S. and the global aviation industry are going through an interesting phase. Travel demand has rebounded, countries have reopened their borders, and domestic travel has also gained steam. However, airline companies are now grappling with a labor shortage. Pilots and ground staff have been in short supply.
Jet fuel prices have been rising amid the spike in crude oil prices.
Jet fuel prices have also been rising amid the spike in crude oil prices. There have been reports of a jet fuel shortage at some airports. The prices have soared on the east coast due to storage concerns. Recently, the airport in Austin, Tex. issued an alert about a jet fuel shortage and asked incoming aircraft to carry extra fuel.
Spirit agreed to merge with Frontier in February.
In February, Spirit and Frontier signed a definitive agreement, which was approved by the boards of both companies. As part of the deal, Frontier would control the merged entity with a 51.5 percent stake, while Spirit Airlines stockholders would have held a 48.5 percent stake in the company.
Spirit stockholders would have received $2.13 in cash and 1.9126 shares of Frontier as part of the agreement. The deal was at a premium to Spirit’s stock price, which is common in such transactions, and gave the stock an implied value of $25.83.
It looked like a merger of equals as both the companies are into affordable air travel. The $6.6 billion deal would have made the combined entity the fifth-largest airline in the U.S.
JetBlue is willing to buy Spirit for cash.
In its counteroffer, JetBlue is willing to buy Spirit Airlines in cash for $3.6 billion. The deal surprised markets because, unlike Spirit and Frontier, JetBlue isn't a low-cost airline.
JetBlue admitted that on the surface, Spirit doesn't look a good fit. However, in a note to employees, JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes and COO Joanna Geraghty said that if they “dig deeper” then the two companies will look like a “perfect match.”
JetBlue’s proposal looks superior.
JetBlue is offering $33 per share in cash to buy Spirit, which is superior to what the Frontier deal offers. Also, as JetBlue emphasized since it is an all-cash deal, the value doesn't depend on Frontier’s stock price. In the release, JetBlue said that its offer is “providing full and certain value to Spirit shareholders.”
Will Spirit merge with JetBlue or Frontier?
Currently, there's a bidding war going on between JetBlue and Frontier. The board of directors of Spirit Airlines is bound by their fiduciary duty to get the best deal for investors. In the typical boilerplate disclosure, Spirit Airlines said it would “pursue the course of action it determines to be in the best interests of Spirit and its stockholders.”
Going by the current offers, the Spirit board would find it hard to turn down the offer from JetBlue because it might attract ire and lawsuits from Spirit investors. We might also see Frontier increase its offer for Spirit to make it comparable to or even better than JetBlue's offer.
Under the current terms, Spirit might merge with JetBlue but the board might also have to take into account the Department of Justice’s lawsuit against JetBlue’s partnership with American Airlines.
Analysts are mixed on JetBlue's stock forecast.
Analysts are mixed on JetBlue's stock forecast. Its median target price of $17.50 is an almost 40 percent premium over current prices. JetBlue stock has six "buy" ratings, seven "hold" ratings, and one "sell" rating. If JetBlue acquires Spirit for the massive premium that it has announced, it could put pressure on the earnings at least in the short term.