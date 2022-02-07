Frontier Plans Spirit Merger — Who Owns Frontier Airlines Now?

The combined company created by the merger will be the most competitive, ultra-low fare airline in the U.S. It will offer more ultra-low fares to more destinations across the U.S., Latin America, and the Caribbean, and enable it to compete more aggressively with the “Big Four” — American Airlines, Delta, United, and Southwest, the company said in a statement. The “Big Four” currently control almost 74 percent of revenue passenger miles, CNBC reports.