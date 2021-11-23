How United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby Made His Millions

Scott Kirby is the CEO of United Airlines and former president of American Airlines. He's well-established in the aviation industry and performed work at The Pentagon prior to joining forces with some of the world’s largest airlines. Kirby’s net worth has likely built up to what it is today from the leadership roles he’s taken on, not to mention the shares of United Airlines stock he owns.

Education:

U.S. Air Force Academy - Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and Operations Research

George Washington University - Master of Science in Operations Research

Spouse: Kathleen Kirby

Kids: 7