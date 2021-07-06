SoFi Stock Drops 30 Percent—Should You Buy the Dip?

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) stock closed at $18.08 on July 5, which marked a nearly 30 percent decline from the peak it attained soon after closing the SPAC merger with Chamath Palihapitiya –backed IPOE. Will SoFi stock go back up? Is Reddit’s WallStreetBets community plotting a SoFi stock short squeeze?

SoFi provides a range of digital financial services. Its Robinhood-like SoFi Invest tool lets people trade stocks and cryptocurrencies on their smartphones. The company's SoFi Money services help people manage their cash.

Many investors think that SoFi is the next Amazon (AMZN), PayPal (PYPL), and Square (SQ) considering how it’s disrupting its target markets. Amazon, PayPal, and Square stocks boast lifetime returns of 180,000 percent, 1,700 percent, and 690 percent, respectively.

Some SoFi investors were subject a lockup period following the company’s public debut. The lockup restrictions were conditioned on stock performance. The way SoFi stock performed in its first month on the market lifted lockup restrictions for some investors. As a result, the flood of new shares coming to market has weighed on the stock.

Will SoFi stock go back up?

There are many reasons to think that SoFi stock will rebound. First, it’s normal for newly public stocks to come under pressure after the lockup period expires and this is usually a temporary pullback.

Second, SoFi is a great business with bright prospects. The company continues to expand its offerings, which is widening its addressable market and revenue opportunity. SoFi plans to open a bank and is waiting for regulatory approval. If approved, operating a bank would make SoFi’s credit business more lucrative.

The Fed is expected to start raising interest rates sometime in 2022. That would enable an environment for SoFi to generate more interest-based income. It’s also worth noting that the rise of crypto investing bodes well for SoFi.

Here are three apps you can use to replace Robinhood:



1) @SoFi *

2) @CashApp

3) @public



*Disclaimer: I am taking this company public via $IPOE so I am biased, but I think it kicks ass. — Chamath Palihapitiya (@chamath) January 29, 2021