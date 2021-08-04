Will Li-Cycle (LICY) Stock Go Back Up After the PDAC Merger?

Currently, Li-Cycle stock isn't covered by analysts. However, given that it's the largest lithium-ion battery resource recycling company, analysts should start covering it soon.

Based on PDAC’s current price, Li-Cycle has an enterprise value of $1.0 billion. Based on this value and Li-Cycle’s projected total revenue, its valuation multiples for 2021 and 2022 are 83.3x and 13.3x, respectively. The company’s 2025 EV-to-sales multiple of 1.0x looks much more attractive.