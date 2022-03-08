Will Immutable Go Public? NFT Startup Is Valued at $2.5 Billion

Founded by brothers Robbie and James Ferguson, Immutable is much more than a family affair. It wouldn’t be surprising if the company opts to sell to a larger, already public parent company with more capital to invest on the front end of Web 3.0 developments. This industry is one that's still waiting to see returns on investments in many corners. While NFTs have already achieved soaring valuations, Immutable is more concerned with widespread NFT adoption and utility. Naturally, this is a longer process than an individual quickly buying and selling an NFT for a monumental profit.