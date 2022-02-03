GameStop Partners With Immutable X for NFT Marketplace

Immutable X says that it chose to be a layer 2 protocol instead of a sidechain because the Ethereum blockchain is already established and is one of the leading blockchains in the world. It wants to work with Ethereum rather than work against it. Immutable X said that Ethereum’s dominance can’t be denied. Although sidechains and layer 2 protocols have helped increase transaction speeds and reduce gas fees and carbon emissions, Immutable X says that there's a big difference between the two.