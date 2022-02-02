Musicians Are Infuriated Over the HitPiece NFT Marketplace 'Scam'

Jackie Venson, also a musician, expressed her frustration over the HitPiece NFT “scam” via Twitter. On Feb. 1, 2022, Venson posted on Twitter that “these people have taken my entire catalog and put it up for sale as NFTs without my knowledge or consent.” She referred to HitPiece as “modern day thieves.”

There are many tweets from angered musicians who seem to have fallen victim to the HitPiece “scam.”