Streamer Ice Poseidon Pulls Off Crypto Scam Worth More Than $500,000

These types of scams are why people tend to be hesitant when it comes to purchasing crypto. Public figures have a strong influence on their fans. People saw how meme tokens like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu had success. Fans are willing to invest in a celebrity’s crypto project if it looks promising. Sometimes, it’s best to do as much research as possible when looking into these projects. You have to determine if the influencer is a trustworthy person.