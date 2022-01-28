Blockchain Startup Propy To Hold First Ever Real-World Real Estate NFT Auction

In 2021, Arrington partnered with Propy again to sell the apartment he originally purchased with the marketplace. This time, the apartment was sold as an NFT and tied to another NFT, a digital art piece created by popular Ukrainian graffiti artist Chizz. The physical painting of the digital art piece was located on a wall in the apartment. Ownership of the apartment was transferred to an LLC, and its sale was the world's first NFT real estate auction