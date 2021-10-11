Will the FDA Approve the Moderna COVID-19 Booster This Week?

Some senior citizens and other members of high-risk populations in the U.S. have already received a third COVID-19 shot. However, the FDA only approved the Pfizer booster shot, specifically for those who already received the Pfizer series. Is Moderna next in line?

With the FDA and CDC meeting this week, a Moderna booster shot could come sooner than you might have realized.

FDA advisers to meet this week about potential Moderna booster shot

Right now, Pfizer is the only COVID-19 vaccine that has been approved for a booster dose in certain populations (specifically, those over 65 years old or people with compromised immune systems). Moderna and Johnson & Johnson haven't received booster approval yet.

That could change as soon as this week. Advisers from the FDA are set to meet on Oct. 14–15 to discuss potential booster shots for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

FDA advisory committee meets end of next week to discuss Moderna Booster. Half dose is proposed. — Kadie (@kadiebug12) October 10, 2021

Right now, booster shots are only available for the same brand of vaccine. That means anyone who received a Moderna or Johnson & Johnson dose is only eligible for their respective brands and they can't mix and match.

