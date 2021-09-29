When will the FDA fully approve Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine?

If you’re seeking exposure to the COVID-19 vaccine business, some of the best vaccine stocks to consider now are:

Pfizer (PFE)

BioNTech (BNTX)

Moderna (MRNA)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Novavax (NVAX)

AstraZeneca (AZN)

Pfizer and BioNTech are behind the only fully approved COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. currently. Moderna could win full approval of its vaccine soon, which could boost its sales. Johnson & Johnson could also expand its vaccine market with full FDA clearance.