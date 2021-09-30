Many children have returned to school. As a result, parents are anxious for COVID-19 vaccine approval for children younger than 12 years old. Currently, none of the COVID-19 vaccines are authorized for children under 12 years old. Pfizer is leading this race. Pfizer and BioNTech submitted initial data to the FDA for EAU (emergency use authorization) for children under 12 years old. When will the Pfizer vaccine be approved for children under 12?