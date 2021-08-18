Alibaba (BABA) Stock Nears Bottom, Good Long-Term Bet for Investors

Alibaba stock has been falling since China launched an antitrust investigation against the e-commerce company last year. The company was fined $2.8 billion by China in April for anti-competitive actions and was forced to change various policies. BABA stock has been under pressure over the last few weeks due to reports that Chinese regulators are planning a new privacy law that would impact the collection of user data. China also blocked the Ant Financial IPO where BABA owns a third of the stake.