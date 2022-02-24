CryptoPunks Sotheby’s Auction Canceled, NFT Owner Trolls Auction House

The owner, 0x650d, posted a meme on Twitter about “rugging” Sotheby’s as a way to take CryptoPunks mainstream. A rug pull is a common type of scam in the cryptocurrency and NFT spaces. When a creator pulls out all the funds investors pile into a coin drop or collection, they’re effectively pulling the rug out from under them. Whereas Sotheby’s didn't lose money directly as a result of the canceled CryptoPunks auction, the auction house may have lost out on millions of dollars.