With Christie’s and Sotheby’s Both Private, No Major Auction House Is Publicly Traded

Christie’s was in the limelight on Nov. 9, 2021, as the famed auction house put HUMAN ONE, the first physical artwork by famed NFT artist Beeple , on the auction block. The 7-foot multimedia sculpture, depicting an astronaut walking across sci-fi landscapes, is expected to get $15 million, according to The Wall Street Journal . However, whereas you can invest in HUMAN ONE and other artworks Christie’s sells, you can’t invest in the auction house itself: Christie’s isn’t publicly traded.

In fact, as of 2019, when a French billionaire acquired Sotheby’s , no major auction house has been public, according to Art World Insights . It also reported that during the two decades that Christie’s was a private company and Sotheby’s wasn’t, Christie’s had more flexibility than its rival. Here’s the backstory.

Christie’s was a public company from 1973 to 1998

According to Forbes, Christie’s was a public company listed on the London Stock Exchange from 1973 to 1998, when French businessman François Pinault acquired the company and took it private.

Pinault, an art collector and the founder of luxury group Kering and investment company Groupe Artémis—and, incidentally, the father-in-law of Hollywood actress Salma Hayek—initially purchased 29.1 percent of Christie’s for $243.2 million in May 1998. Two weeks later, he announced his intention to purchase the rest of the company in a deal that valued Christie’s at $1.2 billion.

As The New York Times reported at the time, the sale marked the first time in the British company’s two-century history that it would be owned by a Frenchman. It also put Christie’s in league with Pinault’s other holdings at the time, which included French department store Printemps, luggage brand Samsonite, and sneaker brand Converse. “There is significant potential for Christie’s as a private business as the trade in works of art continues to grow around the world,” Pinault said in a statement upon the acquisition.

Christopher M. Davidge, Christie’s CEO at the time, said that Pinault’s acquisition offer represented “good value” for the auction house’s shareholders. “Francois Pinault is a long-standing client of Christie’s, and the involvement of Artemis, his holding company, will enhance our ability to provide financial flexibility for our clients,” he added.