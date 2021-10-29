Why Is There a Milk Shortage in Some Parts of the U.S.?

The U.S. is facing a shortage of many food items including turkeys , pet food, Lunchables, juice boxes, and bottled water. Milk and dairy products are also in short supply in certain parts of the U.S. Why is there a milk shortage in the U.S.?

There isn't a milk production shortage in the U.S. as a whole. In fact, milk production continues to improve YoY. The milk production in 24 major states during September totaled 17.3 billion pounds—up 0.4 percent from September 2020. So, what's causing the milk shortage? Like with the other shortages, supply chain issues and the labor shortage are the main culprits.

According to Monica Ganley , an analyst with the Daily Dairy Report and the principal at a consulting firm in Buenos Aires, “Dairy plant operators are frustrated by a scarcity of labor, and many say that given milk availability and dairy demand, they would happily run their plants harder if they could only hire the needed labor.”

Many schools are having a hard time getting milk. According to a Business Insider report, Denver Public Schools is struggling to get enough milk to serve at breakfast and lunch. This has been a common problem for schools in Denver and in many other cities in the U.S.

Truck driver shortage impacts milk supply

Transportation issues and the truck driver shortage are also impacting the dairy industry. There's an overall truck driver shortage in the U.S., which is adding to the supply-side constraints. In the U.S., the truck driver shortage as of 2018 was a whopping 61,000. If the current trend holds, the shortage is expected to rise to 160,000 by 2028. As 68 percent of the freight is moved on U.S. highways through trucks, the driver shortage impacts the economy as a whole.

Specifically, there's a shortage of milk truck drivers. Milk truck drivers transport milk from farms to processors. They also take samples. National Tank Truck Carriers estimates that between 20 percent and 25 percent of fuel tankers in the national fleet are parked this summer due to a driver shortage. There's a deficit of both long-haul and short-haul truck drivers.

