PTK Stock Goes Up Amid Short Squeeze—How High After Valens Merger?

One of the key catalysts in the near term for PTK could be its epic short squeeze potential. About 74 percent of SPAC’s public shares were redeemed. This means that the outstanding shares of the PTK SPAC fell to about 3 million from 11.5 million. There aren’t many outstanding shares available now for short sellers to cover their positions. As a result, the reduction in outstanding shares could trigger a short squeeze in the stock.