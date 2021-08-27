Will Blue Water (BLUW) Repeat LWAC’s ‘Magic’ after Merger Vote?

Blue Water Acquisition (BLUW) shareholders will vote on Aug. 27 to finalize the merger with Clarus Therapeutics. The meeting was previously scheduled for Aug. 12 but was postponed. Many people are betting on a potential short squeeze as we saw in Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (LWAC) stock after the merger voting . Can BLUW repeat the magic?

Thanks to the steep fall in SPAC stock prices, a lot of investors have opted for a redemption option. This basically means that investors can get back their money from the trust. The IPO price for most SPACs is $10. On redemption, investors get the IPO price plus any interest that the money has accrued since the IPO.

What happened with LWAC?

Something strange happened in the LWAC merger voting. While the stockholders approved the merger with eFFECTOR, 97 percent of the stockholders opted for the redemption option. The outstanding share count for LWAC fell from 17 million to half a million.

LWAC stock short sellers were caught unaware since there simply weren’t many shares for them to cover their positions. What happened thereafter was an epic short squeeze. Ahead of the BLUW merger voting, the stock surged above $30 on short squeeze speculation, after sagging near the $10 level for a long time. However, the fall was equally swift and the stock is now back below $10.

There has been a wave of SPAC redemptions in 2021. Several of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SNPR) SPAC’s shareholders also opted for redemption even though the merger with Volta was approved. Huge redemptions change the dynamics since the company going public gets lower cash than what was previously expected.

