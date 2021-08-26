Why Volta Stock (VLTA) Stands Out in the EV Charging Space

The outlook for EV charging stocks is bright given rising EV penetration and government support. The EV charging system is a priority under President Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan. Out of this $2 trillion, he intends to spend $174 billion to spur the development and adoption of EVs. Currently, EVs make up just 2 percent of the new car market and Biden wants this market to become mainstream. As a part of this push, Biden also aims to build half a million chargers by 2030 (mainly through tax incentives), which is a nearly 12 fold increase compared to the current chargers. This will massively benefit EV charging stocks.