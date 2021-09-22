Ethereum Is Dropping, Good Time for Investors to Buy the Dip

In addition to the panic selling over the Evergrande fiasco, the Ether price decline also followed Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary’s criticism of the Ethereum network as being too slow. O'Leary thinks that Ethereum’s speed problem is going to allow many competitors to emerge.

Cardano and Solana blockchains are making inroads into Ethereum-dominated DeFi and NFT sectors by promising faster transaction speeds and low fees. Algorand and Avalanche are also keen to take Ethereum’s market share.