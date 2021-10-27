Why Is DWAC Stock Falling and How Low Can It Go?

DWAC stock isn’t shorted. As a result, there aren't any shorts to cover. The stock rose from $10 to $175 since people bought the stock on FOMO (fear of missing out). DWAC stock is still among the most popular stocks on Reddit forum WallStreetBets. It was among the most actively traded assets on Fidelity’s platform.

GameStop and AMC Entertainment were two of the heavily shorted stocks. These stocks rose significantly after shorts started to cover their positions and FOMO kicked in.