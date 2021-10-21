Should You Buy DWAC Stock and Invest in Trump Social Media?

The deal values Trump Media at $875 million, including debt. The company’s growth plans will initially be funded by $293 million held in trust by DWAC. Trump is planning to launch his own media network, including a social media app named TRUTH Social. The app is now available for pre-order in the Apple App Store, and an invite-only beta version will be released in Nov. 2021. A nationwide rollout is anticipated in the first quarter of 2022.