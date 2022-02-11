Why Does the Fed Pay Interest to Banks? Key Monetary Policy Tool

The Board of Governors set the IORB that the Fed pays to banks. The adjustments to this rate help move the federal funds rate into the target range set by the FOMC, which is the EFFR (effective federal funds rate). If the Fed hikes this rate, the banks shouldn't be willing to lend to any private counterparty at a rate lower than this rate. Therefore, a higher IORB will put upward pressure on a range of short-term interest rates. The opposite happens when the IORB is reduced.