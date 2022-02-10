When Is the Next Fed Meeting on Interest Rates in 2022?

Atlanta regional Fed president Raphael Bostic said in an interview on Feb. 9, “What we have seen is inflation not get worse on a month-to-month level, and I am hopeful that will translate into a slow decline as we move through the spring and into summer.” He added, “What we have seen is inflation not get worse on a month-to-month level, and I am hopeful that will translate into a slow decline as we move through the spring and into summer.”