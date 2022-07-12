Employers Have Many Reasons to Not Advertise Their Salaries

One Reddit user wrote in 2015 that their father was a director at a company that used that tactic. The user said, “They'd be willing to hire someone who realistically needs training to be able to do the job but would only pay $50,000 for that person. But if someone walks in the door who can do everything in the job posting and has tons of experience, they may be willing to pay that [person] $80,000. Two people, same job, $30,000 difference in pay because the second [candidate] is going to be a lot better at the job.”