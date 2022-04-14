Why Are Trucks Backed Up in Texas? Ask Governor Greg Abbott

In a White House press briefing, Psaki said, “Right now, factually, there’s over $1 million in trade crossing over the U.S.-Mexico border every minute. These actions are impacting people’s jobs and the livelihoods of hardworking families in Texas and across the country.” She also said, “CBP officers are very good at their jobs, and Texas [Department of Public Safety] does not need to replace CBP at the southern border.”