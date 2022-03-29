Title 42: Biden Might Rescind Controversial Order on Immigration

Although Title 42 was enacted in 1944, the first time the statute was put into use was in March 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the direction of former President Donald Trump’s administration, the CDC issued a public health order that allowed the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to prohibit entry of “certain persons who potentially pose a health risk, either by virtue of being subject to previously announced travel restrictions or because they unlawfully entered the country to bypass health screening measures.”