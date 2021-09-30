Do Illegal Immigrants Pay Taxes in the U.S.? Yes, and Here's How

While it might sound counterintuitive to the stories many Americans have heard, the fact remains that undocumented immigrants do pay U.S. taxes.

Here's how the process works and where the money goes, if not to the undocumented immigrants themselves.

About 50 percent–75 percent of undocumented immigrants pay an income tax rate of 8 percent to the U.S. government.

Of that $11+ billion in tax revenue from undocumented immigrants, the majority of that comes from sales and excise taxes. The second-highest category is property taxes, while income tax makes up the rest.

According to the ITEP (Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy), undocumented immigrants paid about $11.74 billion in state and local taxes in 2017. The process has been going on for about 25 years.

How do illegal immigrants pay taxes without a social security number?

Undocumented immigrants often get a tax ID number and file through IRS acceptance agents. There are 5,000 acceptance agents across the company that the nation's immigrants apply through.

The ITIN (Individual Taxpayer Identification Number) is different from an SSN (social security number). In 1996, ITINs were expanded to be used for foreign nationals and other people who aren't eligible for an SSN.

"The ITIN is a nine-digit number that always begins with the number 9 and has a range of numbers from 50 to 65, 70 to 88, 90 to 92, and 94 to 99 for the fourth and fifth digits. The ITIN is formatted like a SSN: 9XX-7X-XXXX," according to the American Immigrantion Council.

The IRS developed the tax ID program 25 years ago. The vast majority of the estimated number of immigrants in America have paid taxes ever since.

