Social Security Spousal Benefits: How a 2015 Act Closed Loopholes

Under current law, the maximum amount someone can receive is 50 percent of their spouse’s full Social Security benefit (if you wait until your full retirement age). People might be eligible for Social Security spousal benefits even if they are divorced, widowed, or only recently married.

Usually, if your retirement benefits are higher than what you would receive in spousal benefits, you would get the higher amount instead of the spousal benefit. However, if your retirement benefits would be lower than the amount from spousal benefits, you would receive the spousal benefits. Whichever figure is higher is what the SSA will give you.