Two Men Created Tesla, So Why Does It Have Five Co-Founders?

For his part, Tarpenning resigned from the company during the development of the Model S sedan. He told CNBC in 2019 that he was keeping in touch with Musk. He went on to become a partner at the Silicon Valley venture capital firm Spero Ventures, and he told CNBC that he has no regrets about his Tesla tenure. “The whole thing was wonderful from the beginning to the end,” he said. “It was, you know, the worst and the best. And it’s worked out great.”