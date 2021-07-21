Rivian Delays Its R1T and R1S Electric Vehicles Again

The future owners of Rivian vehicles will just have to wait a little longer for their new wheels. The Rivian R1T pickup truck and the R1S SUV were supposed to start going out to customers this month, but now, neither EV ( electric vehicle ) will roll off the production line before Sep. 2021.

This marks yet another delay for the debut Rivian models, which were originally supposed to go out in 2020. “I have been asked why we aren't delivering those vehicles or why we continue to test rather than deliver,” Scaringe added in his email. “We believe it is critical to both our long-term success and your ultimate satisfaction that the quality and robustness of our launch products truly set the tone for what to expect from us as a brand.”