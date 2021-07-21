Rivian Delays Its R1T and R1S Electric Vehicles Again

Rivian Delays Its R1T and R1S Electric Vehicles AgainBy Dan Clarendon
Jul. 21 2021, Published 10:07 a.m. ET
The future owners of Rivian vehicles will just have to wait a little longer for their new wheels. The Rivian R1T pickup truck and the R1S SUV were supposed to start going out to customers this month, but now, neither EV (electric vehicle) will roll off the production line before Sep. 2021.
“The cascading impacts of the pandemic have had a compounding effect greater than anyone anticipated,” Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe wrote in an email to customers with reservations on Jul.16, reports Roadshow.
This marks yet another delay for the debut Rivian models, which were originally supposed to go out in 2020. “I have been asked why we aren't delivering those vehicles or why we continue to test rather than deliver,” Scaringe added in his email. “We believe it is critical to both our long-term success and your ultimate satisfaction that the quality and robustness of our launch products truly set the tone for what to expect from us as a brand.”
Who owns Rivian?
Rivian is a private company and its ownership information is not public. However, earlier this year, Forbes cited estimates that Scaringe owns a little more than 20 percent of the company. Scaringe is the company’s CEO and founder, and he’s been fixated on cars and other “things that move” since he was a child, as he told Forbes Wheels in 2019.
After earning his Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and his Ph.D. in the same field from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Scaringe founded Rivian in 2009. He had “no capital, no team, no partnerships, and no roadmap” for the company, according to his company bio.
But Scaringe did have a vision. “RJ started Rivian to combine his love for cars with his desire to leave the world better for the generations who inherit it,” his bio adds. “He is unrelenting in his mission to build an organization focused on collaboration, products created with thoughtfulness and a future that is as exciting as it is carbon-neutral.”
What are the Rivian models?
Rivian is developing two models, the R1T pickup truck and the RIS SUV. The R1T, starting at $67,500, boasts an estimated 300-mile range, a three-second acceleration from zero to 60 MPH, and a towing capacity of up to 11,000 pounds. It also features a panoramic roof (with a removable roof option on the way), a Meridian sound system, a Driver+ driver assistance system, and a choice of nine exterior paint colors.
The R1S, meanwhile, starts at $70,000. Like the pickup, the R1S has a 300-mile range, a three-second acceleration from zero to 60, Meridian sound, Driver+, and the nine color options, although it can only tow 7,700 pounds. The R1S also features a five-seat or seven-seat confirmation with fold-flat seating, and the vehicle automatically lowers itself to as low as 8.1 inches off the ground while parked. Both models are currently available for pre-order, with deliveries starting in Jan. 2022.