Creamalicious Is Walmart’s First Black, Female-Owned Ice Cream Brand

Rogers said to Food and Wine magazine in 2021, “Creamalicious is as much about the history of soul food as it is about the artisanal flavors.” Her flavors combine premium quality ice cream with traditional Southern flavors. Creamalicious’ red velvet cheesecake flavor fits with Juneteenth, as red velvet cake has been a traditional dessert in honor of the holiday. Rogers explained that the red color “symbolizes the bloodshed of the lives lost during enslavement.”