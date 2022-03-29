Complexity Gaming Announces Multi-Year Sponsorship Deal With Lenovo

Complexity Gaming Announces Multi-Year Sponsorship Deal With LenovoBy Dan Clarendon
Mar. 29 2022, Published 3:21 p.m. ET
It’s an exciting time for Complexity Gaming, the esports organization that has racked up more than 140 championships across nearly 30 game titles, including Counter-Strike, FIFA, and Halo games.
Complexity announced a new multi-year sponsorship agreement with the technology company Lenovo on Monday, March 28, with the development coming less than a year after the international gaming company GameSquare Esports became Complexity Gaming’s owner.
“We are pleased to join forces with Lenovo,” GameSquare CEO Justin Kenna said in a press release announcing the deal on Monday. “As the exclusive supplier of world-class desktop and laptop PCs, Lenovo is helping to fuel the future of competitive excellence and powering the business of esports. We are extremely proud to have Lenovo as a multi-year partner, which illustrates the continued growth in commercial activity within gaming and esports.”
Jerry Jones, John Goff, and Jason Lake’s net worths shifted when they sold Complexity to GameSquare last year.
Complexity CEO Jason Lake founded the organization in 2003, and in 2017, he brought Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and investor John Goff onto the ownership team, as the Complexity website explains. Lake’s net worth isn’t known, but Jones is currently worth $11.1 billion and Goff is worth $1.4 billion, according to Forbes.
In June 2021, GameSquare announced that it had acquired Complexity for $27 million in an all-stock transaction. As part of the deal, the former Complexity shareholders—Lake, the Jones family, and the Goff family—got approximately a 47 percent stake in GameSquare, according to the Dallas Business Journal.
“Professional gaming has grown at an incredible pace in the three and a half years since our group acquired Complexity Gaming,” Jones said in a statement at the time. “I am confident that the partnership with GameSquare will fast track revenue growth at Complexity while staying true to the team’s commitment to winning.”
Now Complexity has a multi-year agreement with Lenovo, which will equip the organization’s state-of-the-art headquarters.
In its new deal with Complexity, Lenovo will be the esport organization’s exclusive laptop and PC provider, and the organization’s headquarters in Frisco, Texas—located in the same complex as the headquarters for Jones’ Dallas Cowboys—will be named the Lenovo Legion Esports Center.
“Gaming is a hundred-billion-dollar industry and a key focus for our business,” said Gerald Youngblood, chief marketing officer for Lenovo North America. “We are excited to equip Complexity’s state-of-the art facility with our leading-edge Legion gaming hardware and workstations to help their athletes elevate their gameplay and content creators produce compelling content reaching millions of fans across the globe.”
The news of Complexity’s agreement with Lenovo also comes just weeks after the organization announced a new partnership with Miller Lite to develop limited-edition merchandise and to develop an initiative to support diverse gaming communities. As part of that initiative, Complexity and Miller Lite said they would unite to host streams dedicated to LGBTQ+ individuals, Latinx individuals, and women in the industry, as well as content devoted to Women’s History Month.