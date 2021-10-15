Does Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Own Whataburger?

Billionaire Jerry Jones doesn’t own Whataburger, but he's one of its biggest customers, as a recent episode of Hard Knocks revealed.

In that installment of the HBO docuseries, viewers saw Jones chatting up Whataburger representatives on the sidelines of the Jerry Jones Classic, which the fast-food chain sponsors. At one point, Jones turned to one of his assistants and asked, “About how many trips a week do you make to Whataburger for me?”

“Oh, at least five times,” the assistant responded.