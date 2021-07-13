Weber Grill Files IPO Paperwork, Key Details Are Still Pending

On July 12, Weber, the world’s leading barbecue brand, filed to take the company public through an IPO. Details on the Weber Grill IPO like the date and the number and price of the shares haven't been determined yet.

According to the prospectus filed with the SEC, the company is looking to raise up to $100 million in the offering. That could give it a value of almost $6 billion, Bloomberg reports.

Weber intends to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "WEBR." The lead bookrunners are Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Bank of America Corp., and J.P. Morgan Securities.

Weber invented the charcoal grill 70 years ago.

The Palatine, Ill.-based company, Weber-Stephen Products LLC, was founded almost 70 years ago when George Stephen first invented the charcoal grill. Since then, the Weber name has become synonymous with summer barbecues held in backyards around the world.

Although Weber is most known for the charcoal grill, the company has expanded its product line to include gas grills, smokers, and pellet and electric grills. Earlier this year, the company introduced a line of “smart grills” that use its Weber Connect technology to let backyard chefs operate their grill through a smartphone app.

“We have spent decades building brand affinity and awareness by teaching people how to grill the ‘Weber Way.’ By consistently delivering high-performing, differentiated products and best-in-class customer service, we have built a global community of passionate brand loyalists who value our innovation, uncompromising quality and performance. Over the years, families have passed down their affinity for Weber from one generation to the next, forging a deep emotional connection between consumers and our brand,” the company stated in its prospectus.

