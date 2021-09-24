Complexity Gaming Founder Jason Lake Celebrates Partnership With Streamer TimTheTatman

As Esports Insider reported in Nov. 2020, Lake launched his own Twitch and YouTube channels during the pandemic. “You know, more than anything, it was just the extra time I had,” he told the site. “When you take away work dinners, airports, hotels, speaking at conventions, and all of the things that I do that devour so much of my time, I find myself with extra time.”

Lake added that he was looking for ways to expand the Complexity brand and engage with fans. “I was asking myself: How can I engage with people who are interested in engaging with me? How can I expand what Complexity’s doing and provide these platforms?” he added. “The obvious answer was: Hey, let’s start a YouTube and put some content out there, and start a Twitch and play some games and have some [Reddit] AMAs.”