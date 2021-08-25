Adin Ross Accused of Crypto Pump-and-Dump, Denies Scam Allegations

Ross is famous for his Grand Theft Auto and NBA 2K gaming streams. He has also hosted rappers like Lil Yachty and Blueface on his videos. He has sparked backlash with his homophobic jokes, Complex reported earlier this year. “To put it bluntly, his most recent (and most popular) shtick feels like an exaggerated version of a stereotypical teenage gamer who yells shocking things into his microphone for attention,” Complex writer Erick Skelton observed.

According to Dexerto, Ross was reportedly paid $200,000 to promote MILF Token and hyped up the token to more than 75,000 Twitch viewers.

MILF Token is billed as “a strong crypto coin backed with airdropped NFTs.” According to BTCPro, Ross promoted a giveaway offering MILF Token worth $10,000 to one lucky MILF holder, and that the giveaway was later canceled.