New Andy Warhol Documentary Clones the Pop Artist’s Voice With AI Technology

The question of who inherited Andy Warhol’s estate has a simple answer. When the famed pop artist died in 1987, his estate went toward the formation of the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

On the foundation's website, it explains that Warhol “generously made arrangements to help future generations of artists break new ground” and “called for the creation of a foundation dedicated to ‘advancement of the visual arts,’ in his will, leaving nearly his entire estate to the cause.”