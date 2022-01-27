Stephen Breyer Is Retiring—How Much Is His Net Worth?

Stephen Breyer is a liberal U.S. Supreme Court justice who plans to retire after the court’s current term ends in June. Media and political circles are abuzz since it will give President Joe Biden the opportunity to appoint Breyer’s successor. During his presidential campaign, Biden maintained that a Black woman should be nominated for the court. There are speculations about whether Biden will be able to keep his promise. People also want to know more about Breyer and his net worth.