Was President Joe Biden Ever Arrested and Did He Go to Jail?

During his 2020 campaign, Biden claimed in South Carolina that he was arrested in South Africa. “This day, 30 years ago, Nelson Mandela walked out of prison and entered into discussions about apartheid. I had the great honor of meeting him. I had the great honor of being arrested with our U.N. ambassador on the streets of Soweto trying to get to see him on Robben Island,” said Biden. Later, he clarified that he wasn’t arrested but was stopped from moving to where he wanted to go.